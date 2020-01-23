GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of -3.67

Media headlines about GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. GLENCORE PLC/ADR earned a media sentiment score of -3.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the energy company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Liberum Capital raised shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. GLENCORE PLC/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

GLNCY traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $6.01. The company had a trading volume of 392,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,640. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07. The company has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.92. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $8.91.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

