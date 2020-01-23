Global Cryptocurrency (GCC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.86 Million

Global Cryptocurrency (CURRENCY:GCC) traded up 18.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Global Cryptocurrency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX and Cryptopia. Global Cryptocurrency has a market cap of $2.86 million and $83.00 worth of Global Cryptocurrency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Global Cryptocurrency has traded up 12.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00644464 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010748 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008175 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00032799 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000523 BTC.

About Global Cryptocurrency

Global Cryptocurrency (GCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2015. Global Cryptocurrency’s total supply is 1,657,729,396 coins and its circulating supply is 1,267,482,828 coins. Global Cryptocurrency’s official website is www.thegcccoin.com. The Reddit community for Global Cryptocurrency is /r/GCCProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Global Cryptocurrency’s official message board is www.thegcccoin.com/community. Global Cryptocurrency’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Global Cryptocurrency Coin Trading

Global Cryptocurrency can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Cryptocurrency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Cryptocurrency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Cryptocurrency using one of the exchanges listed above.

