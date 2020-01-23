Global Currency Reserve Price Tops $0.0129 on Exchanges (GCR)

Global Currency Reserve (CURRENCY:GCR) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Global Currency Reserve has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $3,258.00 worth of Global Currency Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Currency Reserve coin can currently be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Global Currency Reserve has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00021963 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006198 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000576 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve Coin Profile

Global Currency Reserve is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2015. Global Currency Reserve’s total supply is 106,868,900 coins. Global Currency Reserve’s official website is gcrcoin.com. Global Currency Reserve’s official Twitter account is @GCRWorldwide.

Global Currency Reserve Coin Trading

Global Currency Reserve can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Currency Reserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Currency Reserve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Currency Reserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

