Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,232 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $16,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Global Payments from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $203.00 target price on Global Payments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Global Payments from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.42.

GPN stock opened at $200.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a PE ratio of 80.35, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.43. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $109.95 and a one year high of $201.54.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.195 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 15.03%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $116,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,376.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,628.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,677 shares of company stock worth $1,660,457. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

