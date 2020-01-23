Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Raised to $210.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Global Payments from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Global Payments from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research set a $195.00 price target on Global Payments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.12.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $199.99. The stock had a trading volume of 35,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,965. Global Payments has a one year low of $109.95 and a one year high of $201.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a PE ratio of 80.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.43.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 575 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $169.35 per share, with a total value of $97,376.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,628.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,457 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Featured Article: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.