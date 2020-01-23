Gloria M. Trujillo Sells 3,333 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc (TSE:SEA) Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) insider Gloria M. Trujillo sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.25, for a total value of C$60,827.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,185 shares in the company, valued at C$587,382.69.

SEA stock traded up C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$18.60. The stock had a trading volume of 81,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,741. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Seabridge Gold Inc has a 1-year low of C$14.74 and a 1-year high of C$21.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$17.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.00.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Seabridge Gold from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

