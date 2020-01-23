GMB (GMB) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $30,034.00

GMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last seven days, GMB has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. GMB has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and $30,034.00 worth of GMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GMB token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BW and DigiFinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GMB alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.54 or 0.05474510 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026493 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00128145 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00032527 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011751 BTC.

About GMB

GMB is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. GMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,356,899 tokens. The official message board for GMB is medium.com/gmbofficial. GMB’s official website is gmbplatform.io. GMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject.

Buying and Selling GMB

GMB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BW and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.