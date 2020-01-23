GNY (GNY) Price Hits $0.0389 on Top Exchanges

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last week, GNY has traded 34.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. GNY has a total market cap of $7.49 million and $11,742.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GNY token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, BitMart and Exrates.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012018 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $249.16 or 0.02995754 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00200246 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00029045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00124467 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About GNY

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. GNY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO.

GNY Token Trading

GNY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BitMart and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

