GoByte Price Down 5.7% Over Last Week (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last week, GoByte has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0558 or 0.00000671 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. GoByte has a total market cap of $378,199.00 and $14,566.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000107 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 6,775,851 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

