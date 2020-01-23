GoChain Price Tops $0.0196 on Major Exchanges (GO)

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 23rd. GoChain has a market capitalization of $17.50 million and $3.34 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000234 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Bilaxy, Coinall and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, GoChain has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $270.65 or 0.03239873 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00203353 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00125807 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GoChain’s genesis date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,074,704,672 coins and its circulating supply is 894,814,991 coins. GoChain’s official website is gochain.io. The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GoChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Coinall, Bilaxy, Binance, Bittrex, Kucoin and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

