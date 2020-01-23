GoHelpFund (HELP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $22,353.00

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Over the last week, GoHelpFund has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. One GoHelpFund token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Stellarport and Mercatox. GoHelpFund has a total market cap of $20,281.00 and $22,353.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012036 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $250.77 or 0.03016993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00199176 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00028638 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00124222 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GoHelpFund Token Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. GoHelpFund’s official message board is blog.gohelpfund.com. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com. GoHelpFund’s official website is gohelpfund.com.

Buying and Selling GoHelpFund

GoHelpFund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Stellarport. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoHelpFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoHelpFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

