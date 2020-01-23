Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (LON:GPM) Insider Purchases £15,500 in Stock

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (LON:GPM) insider Malcolm Alec Burne acquired 50,000 shares of Golden Prospect Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £15,500 ($20,389.37).

Shares of LON GPM opened at GBX 31.30 ($0.41) on Thursday. Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. has a one year low of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 35.50 ($0.47). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 29.17.

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Company Profile

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. It is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership. The fund invests in public equity markets. It invests in stock of companies operating in the precious metal sector. Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd.

