GoldenPyrex Price Hits $0.0116 on Exchanges (GPYX)

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded 54.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last seven days, GoldenPyrex has traded 43.4% lower against the dollar. One GoldenPyrex token can now be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldenPyrex has a market capitalization of $115,796.00 and $644.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $287.78 or 0.03402792 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00202965 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00126009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GoldenPyrex’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 tokens. The official website for GoldenPyrex is g-pyx.com. GoldenPyrex’s official Twitter account is @

GoldenPyrex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldenPyrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldenPyrex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldenPyrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

