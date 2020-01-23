Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) a €36.00 Price Target

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) has been assigned a €36.00 ($41.86) price target by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DWS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.70 ($36.86) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.60 ($47.21) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €34.57 ($40.20).

Shares of DWS traded down €0.34 ($0.40) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €32.18 ($37.42). 34,251 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a fifty-two week low of €22.62 ($26.30) and a fifty-two week high of €34.18 ($39.74). The company has a quick ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €31.82 and its 200 day moving average is €29.50.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

