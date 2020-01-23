Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 239.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group comprises 1.1% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 16,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Bank OZK grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS traded down $1.46 on Thursday, reaching $245.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,603. The firm has a market cap of $87.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.49. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $180.73 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.53.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

