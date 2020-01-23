Gossipcoin Market Cap Tops $15,960.00 (GOSS)

Gossipcoin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Gossipcoin has a market capitalization of $15,960.00 and $8.00 worth of Gossipcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gossipcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. Over the last week, Gossipcoin has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.69 or 0.03075172 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011896 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00202302 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029367 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00125937 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gossipcoin Profile

Gossipcoin’s total supply is 31,875,879 coins. The official website for Gossipcoin is gossipcoin.net . Gossipcoin’s official Twitter account is @gosscoin.

Buying and Selling Gossipcoin

Gossipcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossipcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossipcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gossipcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

