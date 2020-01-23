Granite Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 101 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation grew its holdings in Alphabet by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,454.26.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,484.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,380.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,261.47. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,500.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,022.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $13.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

