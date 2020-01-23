Granite Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,310 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.7% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $51,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,385,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T opened at $39.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $285.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.93.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.