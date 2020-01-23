Granite Investment Advisors LLC Sells 120 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,081 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 26.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,887.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,566.76 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80. The company has a market cap of $938.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,828.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1,816.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $2,300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,177.07.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

