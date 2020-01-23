Granite Investment Advisors LLC Sells 338 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPY. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPY stock opened at $331.35 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $260.66 and a twelve month high of $332.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.