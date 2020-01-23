Granite Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,775 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,775 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,693,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.77.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $67.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $290.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.