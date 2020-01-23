GravityCoin (GXX) Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last Week

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $78,485.00 and approximately $2,599.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0249 or 0.00000298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012036 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $250.77 or 0.03016993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00199176 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00028638 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00124222 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 3,148,930 coins. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX.

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

