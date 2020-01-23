Great Panther Mining (AMEX:AUMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Fundamental Research

Analysts at Fundamental Research initiated coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (AMEX:AUMN) in a research report issued on Thursday, January 16th. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $1.01 price target on the stock.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Golden Minerals Company (NYSE American / TSX: AUMN) – Initiating Coverage – Junior with Advanced Stage Assets and Toll Milling Revenues” and dated January 16, 2020. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.

Key Highlights

 Golden Minerals Company (“company”, “Golden”, “AUMN”) holds a portfolio of precious metals projects in the Americas; including the advanced stage El Quevar silver project in Argentina, the Velardeña properties in Mexico, and early stage projects in Mexico and Nevada.



 The company also generates revenues by leasing its oxide mill at Velardeña to Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL). In the first nine months of 2019, this lease generated an operating profit of $4 million to AUMN.



 A 2018 Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) on the El Quevar silver project, based on $16.7 per oz silver, returned an After Tax – Net Present Value (AT-NPV) at 5% of $45 million, and an After Tax – Internal Rate of Return (“AT-IRR”) of 17%.



 Excluding a project recently signed up for sale, the company has a total measured and indicated resource of 76 million ounce (“Moz”) silver equivalent, and an inferred resource of 37 Moz silver equivalent across three projects.



 Management and board members combined hold approximately 5% of the total outstanding shares. Sentient Equity Partners is the largest investor, and holds 39% of the outstanding shares.



 We are expecting multiple catalysts for the share price in 2020, including an updated PEA on its Velardeña properties, a potential joint venture partner for El Quevar, and drill results from a recently optioned gold-silver project in Nevada.

*FRC provides issuer paid coverage; read all the important disclosures at the back of each report

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration and development company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the El Quevar advanced exploration silver property in the province of Salta, Argentina; a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants in the State of Durango, Mexico; and a diversified portfolio of precious metals and other mineral exploration properties located primarily in Mexico.

