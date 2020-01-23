Greene County Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:GCBC)

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Greene County Bancorp stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average is $27.81. The company has a market cap of $251.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Greene County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.04 and a 52-week high of $34.26.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 31.80%.

In other Greene County Bancorp news, CEO Donald E. Gibson acquired 1,000 shares of Greene County Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 61,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

