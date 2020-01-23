GridCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $978,390.00 (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One GridCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Trade By Trade, C-CEX and Poloniex. GridCoin has a market cap of $978,390.00 and approximately $266.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GridCoin has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

About GridCoin

GridCoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 427,945,688 coins and its circulating supply is 397,292,656 coins. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.

Buying and Selling GridCoin

GridCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, SouthXchange, Poloniex, C-CEX, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

