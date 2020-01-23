Grin Price Tops $0.97 on Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00011582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, TradeOgre, BitForex and Hotbit. Grin has a total market capitalization of $31.15 million and $26.90 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Grin has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000555 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000876 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 32,111,580 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW.

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, LBank, KuCoin, Coinall, Hotbit, TradeOgre and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

