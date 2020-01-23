GSI Technology (GSIT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. GSI Technology had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 million for the quarter.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

GSIT opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.55 million, a PE ratio of 853.00 and a beta of 1.30. GSI Technology has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

In other GSI Technology news, Director Robert Yau sold 7,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $62,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised GSI Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.