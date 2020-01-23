Guggenheim Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $420.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target boosted by analysts at Guggenheim from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Huber Research lowered Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Netflix from $380.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $377.58.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $9.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $335.98. 4,483,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,792,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $385.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $324.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its position in Netflix by 64.9% in the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

