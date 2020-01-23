Guggenheim Increases Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $45.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price increased by analysts at Guggenheim from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies to $41.00 and set an “accumulate” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,978,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,292,068. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $25.58 and a twelve month high of $47.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.45.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 63.57% and a negative return on equity of 209.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -6.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $6,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,530,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,952,618.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,643,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,296,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,910,823 shares of company stock worth $1,794,284,775.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. GenTrust LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $3,642,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $4,135,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 349.5% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 35,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 27,694 shares during the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.