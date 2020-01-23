Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth about $51,014,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,288,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,137,000 after acquiring an additional 223,185 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,955,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,990,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 54.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,236,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,545,000 after acquiring an additional 437,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,092,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,456,000 after acquiring an additional 52,162 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

