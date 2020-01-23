Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Halliburton in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Herbert now expects that the oilfield services company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

HAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.32.

Halliburton stock opened at $23.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of -18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.53. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $32.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,046,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,456,428,000 after buying an additional 4,911,686 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Halliburton by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,676,516 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $785,602,000 after buying an additional 586,353 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,178,590 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $640,781,000 after buying an additional 4,887,699 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Halliburton by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,108,725 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $184,392,000 after buying an additional 2,443,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Halliburton by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,872,232 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $133,534,000 after buying an additional 2,020,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

