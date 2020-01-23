Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given News Impact Score of -3.00

News articles about Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Halliburton earned a news sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the oilfield services company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Halliburton’s score:

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.58. 12,567,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,540,925. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $32.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.53.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAL. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.23.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.