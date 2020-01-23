Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,016 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,046,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,456,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911,686 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Halliburton by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,178,590 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $640,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887,699 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,695,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Halliburton by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,108,725 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $184,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Halliburton by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,872,232 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $133,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,240 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HAL opened at $23.93 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $32.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.53.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAL. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.32.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

