Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HLNE. ValuEngine cut Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Hamilton Lane stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,497. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $64.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.71 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 56.89%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tara Devlin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $555,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 878.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 50.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

