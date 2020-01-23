Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 843 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 1.5% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 678.3% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2,371.4% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 83.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $180.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.80 and its 200 day moving average is $172.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $129.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $138.87 and a one year high of $184.06.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.42.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

