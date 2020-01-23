Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.01 Million Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,340 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.5% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 26.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,467 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 22,049.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 915,716 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 20.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,248,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $753,701,000 after purchasing an additional 546,832 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.7% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,952,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,632,392,000 after purchasing an additional 478,602 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 851,724.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 425,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $93,011,000 after purchasing an additional 425,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $232.90 on Thursday. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $174.53 and a 52 week high of $239.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.55 and its 200-day moving average is $223.01. The company has a market capitalization of $254.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

