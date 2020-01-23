Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 116,920 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 167,028.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,920 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 2.0% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $45,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 1,387,419 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,175,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,647,000 after buying an additional 151,338 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 356,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,217,000 after buying an additional 99,298 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,362,000 after buying an additional 98,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,804,000 after buying an additional 82,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $387.91.

LMT stock traded up $4.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $429.03. 464,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,792. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $280.50 and a 1-year high of $428.50. The company has a market cap of $120.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.