Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 117,700 Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,241,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 117,700 shares during the period. Solaredge Technologies accounts for approximately 5.1% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 2.55% of Solaredge Technologies worth $118,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SEDG. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,201,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,419,000 after buying an additional 285,912 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 512,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,942,000 after buying an additional 239,948 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,840,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,353,000 after purchasing an additional 131,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,855,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 7,833 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $603,297.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,464.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $2,229,603.85. Insiders have sold a total of 174,640 shares of company stock worth $16,139,336 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEDG stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.36. 41,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,698. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $36.28 and a 12-month high of $108.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.06.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $410.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEDG. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.31.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

