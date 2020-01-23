Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 1,232 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Fiserv by 17.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 787,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,826,000 after acquiring an additional 116,506 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,445,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 935,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,310,000 after acquiring an additional 151,758 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Fiserv by 573.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $2,005,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,837,845.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone purchased 900 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.04 per share, for a total transaction of $104,436.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,001.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,741,890 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.17. 773,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,247,449. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.98. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $78.21 and a 52-week high of $122.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.19.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

