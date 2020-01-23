Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 30,738 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 171.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,738 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $224.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,627,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,407,260. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.37 and a 200 day moving average of $197.77. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $160.32 and a 12-month high of $225.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.4577 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.