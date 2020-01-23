Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 36,354 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,354 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $9,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth about $107,000.

ACWI stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.78. The company had a trading volume of 122,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,069. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $66.96 and a 52 week high of $81.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.34 and a 200 day moving average of $75.52.

