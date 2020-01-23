Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 37,700 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 855,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Kornit Digital makes up 1.3% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 2.12% of Kornit Digital worth $29,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 29.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 42.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 13.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kornit Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,322. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average is $32.16. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.63 and a beta of 1.08. Kornit Digital Ltd has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $41.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

