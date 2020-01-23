Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 109,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $19,792,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,927 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $6.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $187.25. 3,159,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $149.09 and a one year high of $185.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.05%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.68.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

