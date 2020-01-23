Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires Shares of 5,348,213 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,348,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,412,000. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries comprises approximately 2.3% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.49% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 53,963 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,020,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 126,139 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 63,585 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 303.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 255.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 281,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 202,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.38. The stock had a trading volume of 8,372,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,547,592. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.43. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $20.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Gabelli upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.73.

In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 4,310 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $45,211.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,022.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

