Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 15,863.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,226 shares during the quarter. Raytheon makes up about 2.0% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.07% of Raytheon worth $45,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 12.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 129.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 59,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after buying an additional 33,631 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $215.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.80.

In other Raytheon news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at $942,940.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RTN stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $230.81. 1,461,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,090. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $162.67 and a 12-month high of $233.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

