Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VDC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 542,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,628,000 after acquiring an additional 19,018 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 294,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,816,000 after buying an additional 21,018 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 206,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,677,000 after buying an additional 30,945 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 141,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,165,000 after buying an additional 31,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth about $20,526,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $163.07. 1,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,321. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $163.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.15.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

