Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 920 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 525.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.3% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 207.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 41,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 28,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $107,094.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,091.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,531,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,028,304 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. UBS Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.80.

Shares of FIS stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $149.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,823. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.74. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $103.41 and a 52 week high of $149.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a PE ratio of 70.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

