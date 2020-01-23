Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys Shares of 221,611 Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 221,611 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.43% of Ormat Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,969 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,784,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 18,369 shares during the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Roberts Christopher bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $308,000.00. Also, Director Byron G. Wong sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $112,434.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,108.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,957 shares of company stock valued at $927,059 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen downgraded Ormat Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

Shares of NYSE:ORA traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $81.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,597. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $81.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $170.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

