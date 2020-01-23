Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,324 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 1.06% of Sapiens International worth $12,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,599,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 378.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 149,599 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,301,000. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPNS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sapiens International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.81.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.50. The stock had a trading volume of 51,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,322. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. Sapiens International Co. has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $26.54.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $82.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sapiens International Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.