Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $17,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Alibaba Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 97,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Alibaba Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 637,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,058,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $219.34. The stock had a trading volume of 12,469,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,278,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.82. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Nomura set a $215.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.42.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

